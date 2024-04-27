Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP 'war room' in Delhi inaugurated

The party has fielded candidates on four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital while its I.N.D.I.A. bloc partner Congress is contesting three. The constituencies will go to polls on May 25, the sixth round of the seven-phase elections.

The 'war room', located at the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg, will have 12 teams for different purposes, Rai, who is the convener of the party's Delhi unit, said.