Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Adhir Chowdhury writes to CEC against 'misuse' of police to harass Bengal Congress workers

"The facts relating to detention, framing of false charges and harassment of Congress workers obviously calls for immediately replacing these officials from the posts they are holding. I had, in fact, expressed my apprehension about the occurrence of these type of incidents with the Congress workers with the SP, Berhampore and also forewarned him.

"However, to my dismay, the police force under his control in Berhampore is, by and large, hand in glove with, and is a part of this dirty game of demoralizing my party workers and me from carrying on with the electioneering for the polls which are scheduled very shortly," Chowdhury said.

Under the circumstances, he said, he can only look upon the Election Commission for ensuring justice by way of restraining and bringing to book, the officials who have been blatantly misusing the law to browbeat, harass and implicate the Congress party workers, and thereby hinder his election campaign.

"Given the factual position at the ground level in Berhampore constituency, I can, under the circumstances, only eagerly look upon the Election Commission to take corrective steps immediately, so that the process of my electioneering does not continue to be hampered with the mechanizations of people, including the Police who are in authority at the district and state level," the Congress leader said in his letter to CEC.