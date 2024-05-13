Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Advantage BJP in Pune triangular fight

Pune: Much on expected lines, hyper-local issues are panning out and being discussed in Pune, Maharashtra’s cultural capital, which has transformed over decades from a Congress bastion into a BJP stronghold.

The contest here mainly involves Murlidhar Mohol of BJP and Ravindra Dhangekar of Congress, but the entry of Vasant More, a firebrand politician who is now associated with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), has added more heat to the electoral battle.

Incidentally, the political career of Mohol, Dhangekar and More began in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).