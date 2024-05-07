Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After casting vote, Supriya Sule visits Ajit Pawar's home in Baramati to seek his mother's blessings

Sule, who is seeking a fourth term in the Lower House of Parliament from Pawar family's home turf Baramati, is pitted against her cousin Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar. Polling for the Baramati seat is undergoing on Tuesday.