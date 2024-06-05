Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AIADMK-BJP alliance could have posed serious challenge to DMK in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Would the AIADMK-BJP alliance, if it had stayed intact, given a run for the DMK’s money in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu?

A close look at the vote share of the AIADMK and BJP combines suggest that the alliance could have won at least a dozen seats by preventing a cake walk for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) which won all 39 seats in the state in the high-stakes election.

While the AIADMK polled 20.46 per cent and its ally DMDK (2.5 per cent), the BJP alliance’s combined vote share is 18.28 per cent with the saffron party alone accounting for 11.24 per cent and the PMK 4.2 per cent.

The vote share of the two alliances put together would have helped the AIADMK-BJP not just put up a spirited fight against the arithmetically strong DMK combine, but to have also made a dent in its numbers.