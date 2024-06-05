Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | AIADMK posts worst performance in recent years

Chennai: AIADMK, Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party, has posted one of its worst performances in recent years in the April 19 Lok Sabha polls with the party being relegated to the third slot in 11 constituencies by the BJP, and its allies, and to the fourth position in one seat by Tamil nationalist outfit, Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK).

Party candidates forfeited deposits in seven seats in the elections, continuing the AIADMK’s defeat streak ever since J Jayalalithaa died in 2016. Apart from the BJP and PMK, AIADMK rebels T T V Dhinakaran and O Panneerselvam managed to push the AIADMK to the third slot in Ramanathapuram and Theni.

The party garnered 20.46 per cent votes by contesting in 34 constituencies, including two candidates from other parties who entered the fray in the Two Leaves symbol, which is a marginal increase from 19.30 per cent it scored in the 2019 by contesting in just 22 seats. Its ally, DMDK, which lost the Virudhunagar seat by a whisker, scored 2.5 per cent votes, taking the alliance’s combined vote share to 23.05 per cent.

The only consolation is that the party and ally DMDK gave a run for the DMK’s money in five constituencies where the margin was less than 1 lakh.