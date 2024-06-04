Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi leads in Hyderabad

Four-time MP and the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi is poised to secure a comfortable fifth term from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.
Owaisi is leading by over 1 lakh votes trailing Madhavi Latha, the BJP candidate. The Congress had fielded Mohammad Waliullah Sameer while the BRS had fielded Gaddam Srinivas Yadav from the Hyderabad seat.
The seat has been an AIMIM stronghold for last four decades. Before 2024 polls, Owaisi won the constituency for four terms since 2004. Before that, he was a member of the undivided Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for two terms.
Owaisi contested from the Hyderabad Assembly constituency in 2004 after his father Salahuddin Owaisi refused to contest due to ill health, and was elected by a margin of a little over a lakh during his first time.
This margin only increased, with Owaisi winning by a margin of 1.13 lakh in 2009 and 2.02 lakh margin in 2014. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Owaisi won the seat by a margin of over 2.80 lakh votes.
The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, comprising mainly the old city of Hyderabad with a predominantly Muslim population, has been an AIMIM bastion.
The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments of Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Goshamahal, Karwan, Malakpet and Yakatpura. All assembly seats, except Goshamahal, are held by the AIMIM.
Hyderabad constituency is among 17 Lok Sabha seats of Telangana went to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13.
