Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Akhilesh banks on emotional appeal to avenge Dimple’s loss in Kannauj

Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: The fragrance emanating from the ‘Attar’ (perfume) from the manufacturing units in this town, which is often compared with Grasse in France and known as the ‘’Perfume City’’ in India, has acquired electoral odour these days as Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav seeks to avenge his wife Dimple Yadav’s loss here in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and wrest it from the BJP.

Locked in a tough contest and amid murmurs of resentment within his own party in this constituency, situated on the banks of the Ganga, Akhilesh has been trying hard to strike an emotional chord with the electorate by invoking his father and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav with whom he had visited the town first time almost 24 years back.

‘’Netaji (Mulayam) brought me here for the first time and he had appealed to you (electorate) to make me a politician,’’ Akhilesh, who had entered active politics after winning the LS by-poll here in the year 2000, says in his election rallies.

‘’I did not, then, even know how to deliver a political speech but I got your (people) support,’’ he said.

Apparently Akhilesh realises that the contest is not easy. Dimple had lost to BJP’s Subrat Pathak by a slender margin in the 2019 LS poll from here. BJP has re-nominated Pathak, who has sought to liken the contest this time to an India-Pakistan cricket match. ‘’Now the electorate of Kannauj will get to see an India-Pakistan like contest,’’ Pathak had said after Akhilesh filed his nomination papers from here.