Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav's quest for redemption in Kannauj

Kannauj (UP): The fragrance from the Attar (perfume) manufacturing units in Kannauj, which is often compared with Grasse in France and is known as the Perfume Capital of India, is not the only thing making headlines this election season.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is on a mission to avenge his wife Dimple Yadav’s loss here in 2019 and wrest the seat from the BJP.

Locked in a tough contest and amid murmurs of resentment within his party in this constituency, Akhilesh has been trying hard to strike an emotional chord with the electorate by invoking his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, with whom he had visited the town first time almost 24 years back.