Lok Sabha Elections 2024: All candidates in Odisha's Nabarangpur seat trying to woo Bengali settlers

BJD candidate Pradeep Majhi said, "The state government has done a lot for the development of the Bengali settlers in the past five years. As the majority of Bengali settlers of Malkangiri are farmers, they have been provided with irrigation facilities and infrastructure has been strengthened in the villages dominated by Bengalis."

"Last time the Bengali voters had chosen the BJD, and I am confident that this time too they will vote for us," he added.