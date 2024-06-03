Lok Sabha Elections 2024: All eyes on Manipur as Northeast awaits poll results

In Assam, ruling BJP and its allies hope to win 12 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats. Congress, on the other hand, rejected the BJP's claim saying disappointment is in store for BJP and its allies on Tuesday.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi are among the prominent candidates. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also heads North East Democratic Alliance, a forum of BJP and its allies, recently said that BJP and its allies in the Northeast would win at least 22 out of the 25 seats in the Northeast. In 2019, NDA had won 19 seats including nine in Assam.

In Meghalaya, BJP did not field its candidate but instead extended support to National People's Party (NPP) in both the seats. The NPP reciprocated similarly in Arunachal Pradesh by extending support to BJP candidates, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and another sitting MP Tapir Gao.

In Tripura, BJP's new ally Tipra Motha extended support to former CM Biplab Kumar Deb of BJP in one seat while the saffron party supported Motha candidate, Kriti Singh Deb Barma in Tripura East seat.

BJP extended support to candidate of its ally NDPP in Nagaland while candidate of ruling Zoram People's Movement is seen as the frontrunner in Mizoram.