Lok Sabha Elections 2024: All set for polling in Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh to witness costliest poll of all time

Money distribution

Sources in the betting market told DH that at least Rs 2,000 cr is at stake. Apart from betting, the money being distributed among the voters by parties is expected to run into thousands of crores.

In some Assembly constituencies in Andhra, each party is said to have distributed Rs 3,000 per vote. This poll season, a minimum average of Rs 1,500 is being distributed by parties for each vote.

A 2019 study estimated that political parties in Andhra Pradesh spent at least Rs 7,000 to 9,000 cr in that year's polls. A majority of the expenditure was on distributing money to voters. According to a study in 2019 by the Delhi-based Centre for Media Studies (CMS), in four of the 13 erstwhile districts of Andhra Pradesh, the average payment to voters ranged from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per vote.

Interestingly, some people on Sunday protested on the streets in Sattenapalli of Palnadu district and in Pithapuram, where actor and Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan is running for office, over the parties' refusal to give money to voters.