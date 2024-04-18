JOIN US
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | All you need to know about Phase 1: Schedule, states, constituencies

The first phase of the elections, by far, is the most expansive, and will see 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) head to the polls.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 11:22 IST

The gargantuan exercise that is the Lok Sabha elections is slated to begin on Friday, April 19.

With 96.8 crore registered voters and thousands of candidates in the fray, polls this time are being held in seven phases, spanning from April to June, with the first phase on Friday.

The first phase of the elections, by far, is the most expansive, and will see 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) head to the polls.

The states which will see parliamentary elections on Friday include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Elections on Friday will also be held in the following UTs—Andaman & Nicobar, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

Check out the full list of constituencies heading to the polls below:

1. Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal West

Arunachal East

2. Assam

Kaziranga

Sonitpur

Lakhimpur

Dibrugarh

Jorhat

3. Bihar

Aurangabad

Gaya (SC)

Nawada

Jamui

4. Chhattisgarh

Bastar

5. Madhya Pradesh

Sidhi

Shahdol ST

Jabalpur

Mandla ST

Balaghat

Chhindwara

6. Maharashtra

Ramtek

Nagpur

Bhandara - Gondiya

Gadchiroli - Chimur

Chandrapur

7. Manipur

Inner Manipur

Outer Manipur

8. Meghalaya

Shillong

Tura

9. Mizoram

Mizoram

10. Nagaland

Nagaland

11. Rajasthan

Ganganagar

Bikaner

Churu

Jhunjhunu

Sikar

Jaipur Rural

Jaipur

Alwar

Bharatpur

Karauli-Dholpur

Dausa

Nagaur

12. Sikkim

Sikkim

13. Tamil Nadu

Thiruvallur SC

Chennai Central

Sriperumbudur

Chennai North

Kancheepuram SC

Chennai South

Arakkonam

Vellore

Krishnagiri

Dharmapuri

Tiruvannamalai

Arani

Viluppuram SC

Kallakurichi

Salem

Namakkal

Erode

Tiruppur

Nilgiris SC

Coimbatore

Pollachi

Dindigul

Karur

Tiruchirappalli

Perambalur

Cuddalore

Chidambaram SC

Mayiladuturai

Nagapattinam

Thanjavur

Sivaganga

Madurai

Theni

Virudhunagar

Ramanathapuram

Thoothukudi

Tenkasi SC

Tirunelveli

Kanyakumari

14. Tripura

Tripura West

15. Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur

Kairana

Muzaffarnagar

Bijnor

Nagina

Moradabad

Rampur

Pilibhit

16. Uttarakhand

Tehri Garhwal

Garhwal

Almora SC

Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar

Haridwar

17. West Bengal

Coochbehar SC

Alipurduars ST

Jalpaiguri

18. Andaman & Nicobar

Andaman and Nicobar islands

19. Jammu and Kashmir

Udhampur

20. Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep

21. Puducherry

Puducherry

After the conclusion of the first phase, six more phases of polls will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, respectively.

Counting votes for the Lok Sabha polls, meanwhile, will take place for all states and UTs simultaneously on June 4.

(Published 18 April 2024, 11:22 IST)
