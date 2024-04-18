Lok Sabha elections 2024 | All you need to know about Phase 1: Schedule, states, constituencies

The gargantuan exercise that is the Lok Sabha elections is slated to begin on Friday, April 19.
With 96.8 crore registered voters and thousands of candidates in the fray, polls this time are being held in seven phases, spanning from April to June, with the first phase on Friday.
The first phase of the elections, by far, is the most expansive, and will see 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) head to the polls.
The states which will see parliamentary elections on Friday include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.
Elections on Friday will also be held in the following UTs—Andaman & Nicobar, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.
Check out the full list of constituencies heading to the polls below:
1. Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal West
Arunachal East
2. Assam
Kaziranga
Sonitpur
Lakhimpur
Dibrugarh
Jorhat
3. Bihar
Aurangabad
Gaya (SC)
Nawada
Jamui
4. Chhattisgarh
Bastar
5. Madhya Pradesh
Sidhi
Shahdol ST
Jabalpur
Mandla ST
Balaghat
Chhindwara
6. Maharashtra
Ramtek
Nagpur
Bhandara - Gondiya
Gadchiroli - Chimur
Chandrapur
7. Manipur
Inner Manipur
Outer Manipur
8. Meghalaya
Shillong
Tura
9. Mizoram
Mizoram
10. Nagaland
Nagaland
11. Rajasthan
Ganganagar
Bikaner
Churu
Jhunjhunu
Sikar
Jaipur Rural
Jaipur
Alwar
Bharatpur
Karauli-Dholpur
Dausa
Nagaur
12. Sikkim
Sikkim
13. Tamil Nadu
Thiruvallur SC
Chennai Central
Sriperumbudur
Chennai North
Kancheepuram SC
Chennai South
Arakkonam
Vellore
Krishnagiri
Dharmapuri
Tiruvannamalai
Arani
Viluppuram SC
Kallakurichi
Salem
Namakkal
Erode
Tiruppur
Nilgiris SC
Coimbatore
Pollachi
Dindigul
Karur
Tiruchirappalli
Perambalur
Cuddalore
Chidambaram SC
Mayiladuturai
Nagapattinam
Thanjavur
Sivaganga
Madurai
Theni
Virudhunagar
Ramanathapuram
Thoothukudi
Tenkasi SC
Tirunelveli
Kanyakumari
14. Tripura
Tripura West
15. Uttar Pradesh
Saharanpur
Kairana
Muzaffarnagar
Bijnor
Nagina
Moradabad
Rampur
Pilibhit
16. Uttarakhand
Tehri Garhwal
Garhwal
Almora SC
Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar
Haridwar
17. West Bengal
Coochbehar SC
Alipurduars ST
Jalpaiguri
18. Andaman & Nicobar
Andaman and Nicobar islands
19. Jammu and Kashmir
Udhampur
20. Lakshadweep
Lakshadweep
21. Puducherry
Puducherry
After the conclusion of the first phase, six more phases of polls will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, respectively.
Counting votes for the Lok Sabha polls, meanwhile, will take place for all states and UTs simultaneously on June 4.
(Published 18 April 2024, 11:22 IST)