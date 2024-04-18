Lok Sabha elections 2024 | All you need to know about Phase 1: Schedule, states, constituencies

The gargantuan exercise that is the Lok Sabha elections is slated to begin on Friday, April 19.

With 96.8 crore registered voters and thousands of candidates in the fray, polls this time are being held in seven phases, spanning from April to June, with the first phase on Friday.

The first phase of the elections, by far, is the most expansive, and will see 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) head to the polls.