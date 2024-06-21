Lok Sabha Elections 2024: All you need to know about pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab

But what is the political background of Bhartruhari Mahtab? Let's take look.

Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab?

Born on September 8, 1957, Bhartruhari Mahtab is the son of late Dr Harekrushna Mahatab.

Mahtab is a well-known politician from the state of Odisha and an MP representing the Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency. He won the seat with a margin of more than 57,000 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and he has been elected MP as many as seven times.

Political background

Bhartruhari Mahtab was a member of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and had represented the Naveen Patnaik-led party in his previous stints as Cuttack MP. However, he resigned from the BJD to switch to the BJP on March 28, 2024, just before this year's Lok Sabha elections.

He was first elected as MP from Cuttack in 1998, and was re-elected every term thereafter- in 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019, and finally in 2024 (this time representing the BJP). He was conferred with the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award 2017.

While administering the oath of office to the new MPs in Parliament, Mahtab will be assisted by a panel of chairpersons - namely, Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh, DMK leader T R Baalu, BJP members Radha Mohan Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadyay.