Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid Kshatriya agitation, PM Modi meets Jamanagar royal family; sparks speculation of protest mellowing down

Ahmedabad: Amid the ongoing Kshatriya agitation against the BJP for not withdrawing candidature of its Rajkot Lok Sabha candidate Parshottam Rupala over his alleged offensive remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Shatrushalyasinh Jadeja, the patriarch of royal family of erstwhile princely state of Nawanagar state -- now known as Jamnagar -- triggering a fresh round of speculation of the BJP finding a way to resolve the issue.
The meeting holds importance in wake of Kshatriya community's agitation against the ruling party which has been embarrassing BJP poll campaigns by waving black flags, sloganeering, calls to defeat BJP candidates, among others. Party's Jamanagar Lok Sabha candidate Poonam Maadam has also been facing the protests during her campaigns.
The Kshatriyas are angry with the BJP for not removing its Rajkot candidate Rupala over his remarks that erstwhile rulers broke bread with Britishers and married off their daughters.
"You must be wondering why has Narendrabhai come wearing a headgear...On my way, I went to meet Jam Saheb (Shatrushalyasinh is referred as Jam Saheb) . It is my privilege that the entire family has shown immense love for me. And, when Jam Saheb puts a headgear on your head, nothing else remains. Therefore, for me, the headgear of Jam Saheb is a big blessing," Modi said while addressing a election gathering in Jamnagar.
He also posted pictures of his visit to the erstwhile ruler on X, saying "Upon reaching Jamnagar, went to the residence of Jam Saheb Shri Shatrusalyasinhji and had a wonderful interaction with him. Meeting him is always a delight. His warmth and wisdom are exemplary."
The Prime Minister has not mentioned in his speeches about the agitation.
Meanwhile, the BJP has been trying to mollycoddle the Kshatriya community. Incidentally, PM's meeting with erstwhile royal comes a day before the community is going to organise another mega gathering named "Kshatriya Asmita Mahasammelan" in Jamanagar.
A day earlier, on April 1, about a dozen Kshatriya organisations had appealed the community members not to protest against PM Modi during his public event in the city.
Meanwhile, another meeting was held in Rajkot where several erstwhile rulers pledged to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in achieving party's target of winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.