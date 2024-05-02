Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid Kshatriya agitation, PM Modi meets Jamanagar royal family; sparks speculation of protest mellowing down

Ahmedabad: Amid the ongoing Kshatriya agitation against the BJP for not withdrawing candidature of its Rajkot Lok Sabha candidate Parshottam Rupala over his alleged offensive remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Shatrushalyasinh Jadeja, the patriarch of royal family of erstwhile princely state of Nawanagar state -- now known as Jamnagar -- triggering a fresh round of speculation of the BJP finding a way to resolve the issue.

The meeting holds importance in wake of Kshatriya community's agitation against the ruling party which has been embarrassing BJP poll campaigns by waving black flags, sloganeering, calls to defeat BJP candidates, among others. Party's Jamanagar Lok Sabha candidate Poonam Maadam has also been facing the protests during her campaigns.

The Kshatriyas are angry with the BJP for not removing its Rajkot candidate Rupala over his remarks that erstwhile rulers broke bread with Britishers and married off their daughters.

"You must be wondering why has Narendrabhai come wearing a headgear...On my way, I went to meet Jam Saheb (Shatrushalyasinh is referred as Jam Saheb) . It is my privilege that the entire family has shown immense love for me. And, when Jam Saheb puts a headgear on your head, nothing else remains. Therefore, for me, the headgear of Jam Saheb is a big blessing," Modi said while addressing a election gathering in Jamnagar.