Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah leads by over 5.4 lakh votes in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who contested from Gujarat's prestigious Gandhinagar seat by 5,44,617 votes as of 1.30 pm.

This is Amit Shah's second contest from the Gandhingar Lok Sabha seat, a BJP's bastion since 1989.

Amit Shah was up against Congress' Sonal Patel, the former women's wing's chairperson of the Gujarat Congress in the urban seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Shah had recorded a massive margin of 5.5 lakh votes against his nearest rival Dr C J Chavda of the Congress. The constituency was earlier represented by the BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani, who defeated Congress' Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel by 4.8 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.