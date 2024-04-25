Lok Sabha elections 2024: Amit Shah set to launch BJP’s election campaign in Odisha today

Shah will start campaigning from western Odisha, as the BJP performed well in the region in the 2019 general elections. The saffron party candidates had won the five Parliamentary constituencies – Sambalpur, Bargah, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Sundergarh (all in west Odisha) in 2019.