Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Analysts feel it is advantage BJP in 13 constituencies which vote in Rajasthan in 2nd phase

BJP has been winning the seats of Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Jhalawar, Pali and Ajmer since the last two times with huge margins and it is being speculated they would retain these seats. In Chittorgarh, the vote margin was 5.76 lakh, in Bhilwara 6.12 lakh, Rajsamand 5.51 lakh, Pali 4.81 lakh, Jhalawar 4.53 lakh, Udaipur 4.37 lakh and Ajmer 4.16 lakh in the 2019 election.

Banswara is one constituency which would be monitored closely as it has an interesting twist. Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, influential tribal leader of the region, who crossed over from Congress to BJP is supposed to be the strongest candidate. BJP has been winning this seat for the last two elections. What has made the contest interesting is that Congress would support the Alliance candidate Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) candidate Rajkumar Roat instead of its own candidate Arvind Damor, who refused to withdraw his candidature despite Congress’s instructions. Damor was made the Congress candidate after the alliance deal did not materialise, although talks were on. Roat, who is a MLA from Chorasi, has focused his campaign on securing the Adivasi rights’ on natural resources. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Banswara about Congress’s intention to redistribute wealth after taking it away from majoritarian Hindus and that Congress advocates the first right on wealth for Muslims, may work in two ways. It may turn voters in BJP’s favour or may just act in the opposite way.