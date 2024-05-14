Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Appropriate action under consideration': EC on complaints against PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Almost three weeks have gone by but the Election Commission is yet to take action on its notices to the chiefs of BJP and Congress regarding complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Opposition leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The EC on Tuesday said that it has received the responses from both BJP chief JP Nadda and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and “appropriate action” on complaints and counter complaints is “under examination/ consideration”.

The notices were issued on April 25 to Nadda seeking his 'comments' on complaints against indulging in 'hate speech' and Kharge on BJP's complaint against himself and Rahul Gandhi for making speeches that creates 'linguistic and cultural' divide. They were initially given time till April 29 but sought more time.

In its second 'suo motu' report on two months of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct during Lok Sabha elections, the EC however did not clarify when it received the responses from the parties.