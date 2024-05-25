Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Around 60% turnout in Phase 6 amid heatwave & incidents of sporadic violence in Bengal

New Delhi: At least 60 per cent of 8.95 crore voters exercised their franchise on Monday during the phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections amid heatwave and sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal.

In this phase where 58 seats in eight states and union territories went to polls, President Droupadi Murmu, former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cast their votes in the National Capital.

All ten seats in Haryana and seven in Delhi as well as 14 in Uttar Pradesh, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir went to polls where 889 candidates were trying their luck. Along with this, polling to 42 Assembly seats in Odisha were also held simultaneously.