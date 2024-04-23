Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As BJP ponders over candidate for Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Singh hints he may consider other options

He also said that he had good relations with leaders of every party. ''I always had cordial relations with Mulayam Singh Yadav (founder of the Samajwadi Party and SP president Akhilesh Yadav's father) as long as he was alive even though I was among the first to be arrested after the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya,'' he added.

Singh's remarks were being perceived as a warning to the saffron party and a hint that he could explore other options if denied re-nomination.

Even though Singh's candidature was not yet announced, he had already kicked off his election campaign in Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency from where he is the sitting MP.

He was also recently booked in connection with violation of the model code of conduct after he took out a procession in the constituency in violation of section 144 without obtaining prior permission.

BJP, which has declared its candidates on 69 seats in the state, has so far not announced its candidates from five seats, including Kaiserganj.

According to the state BJP leaders here, the party had offered to replace Singh with his son or some other family member but he remained adamant on contesting the election from Kaiserganj.