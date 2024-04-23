Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As BJP ponders over candidate for Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Singh hints he may consider other options

Lucknow: As BJP ponders over renominating former president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Singh -- who was accused of sexual harassment of female wrestlers -- the latter on Tuesday issued a veiled warning to the saffron party hinting that he could explore other options if denied the party ticket.
Speaking to the reporters in Gonda, Singh blamed the media for the delay in the decision to field him again from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat by the BJP. '
'It (getting ticket) is my concern and not yours (scribes)....my ticket is being delayed because of you (media),'' a visibly upset Singh retorted when asked about the delay in finalising his nomination from the constituency.
Singh, who met the leaders of Muslim community recently to greet them on the occasion of Eid, also hinted that he had other options. ''I do not believe in the politics of religion..it is not a crime to visit Muslims and greet them on their festivals,'' Singh said when queried about his meetings with Muslim leaders.
He also said that he had good relations with leaders of every party. ''I always had cordial relations with Mulayam Singh Yadav (founder of the Samajwadi Party and SP president Akhilesh Yadav's father) as long as he was alive even though I was among the first to be arrested after the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya,'' he added.
Singh's remarks were being perceived as a warning to the saffron party and a hint that he could explore other options if denied re-nomination.
Even though Singh's candidature was not yet announced, he had already kicked off his election campaign in Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency from where he is the sitting MP.
He was also recently booked in connection with violation of the model code of conduct after he took out a procession in the constituency in violation of section 144 without obtaining prior permission.
BJP, which has declared its candidates on 69 seats in the state, has so far not announced its candidates from five seats, including Kaiserganj.
According to the state BJP leaders here, the party had offered to replace Singh with his son or some other family member but he remained adamant on contesting the election from Kaiserganj.
In the past he had sharply criticised his own government, when floods had hit several eastern and central districts in the state, including Gonda, Baharaich, Ayodhya and some other districts. ''The people have been left on the mercy of the god,'' he had then remarked.
Singh had earlier represented Balrampur and Gonda LS seats as well. He had also got his wife Ketki Singh elected to Lok Sabha when he was in jail under TADA in 1996. His son Prateek Vardhan Singh is also an MLA.
(Published 23 April 2024, 11:34 IST)