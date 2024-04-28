Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As Omar, Mehbooba opt out, who will be NC, PDP’s CM candidates in J&K?

Omar was the chief minister of the erstwhile state from 2009 to 2014, while Mehbooba had a bumpy ride on the same chair from 2016 to 2018.

Though there is no certainty over holding of much awaited assembly polls in the UT, in their recent statements, the Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the polls will be held before the Supreme Court's deadline of September 2024.

However, Modi and Shah have not given any exact timeline for the restoration of statehood to J&K. The Prime Minister during his speech at an election rally in Udhampur a few weeks back announced that assembly polls will be held followed by statehood restoration.

There has been no chief minister outside Abdullah and Mufti families when the two parties ruled J&K. In fact after 2002 assembly elections, the NC preferred to remain in the opposition despite emerging as the single largest party as Omar himself lost the election.

In recent times, Omar’s two sons – Zamir and Zahir - have been seen at the NC headquarters, here, several times. They also helped NC leaders while hosting an ‘Iftaar’ party for media persons and others recently. In their mid 20’s junior Abdullahs have also been seen interacting with party leaders and sharing the pictures and videos of political rallies on social media.

Some people on social media and in political circles started saying that the two junior members of the Abdullah family are being groomed for politics. However, Omar dismissed these comments.

Similarly, Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija Mufti has been actively participating in the party affairs in recent times, a move which many view as an exercise before she takes the political plunge. Iltija came into limelight in the aftermath of the Centre's August 5, 2019 decisions to revoke J&K’s special status under Article 370.

Known for her fierce views, she appeared in the national and international TV media during Mehbooba’s 20-month incarceration after abrogation of Article 370, portraying herself as the voice of the people of Kashmir and the PDP.