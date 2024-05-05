Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Asaduddin Owaisi exclusive: 'BJP lying about Muslims; Cong must admit they lost Amethi due to cutting of Hindu votes'

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi never minces words while attacking the BJP. As he embarks on a mission to get re-elected from Hyderabad this election season, the BJP has fielded internet sensation and social activist Kompella Madhavi Latha to challenge him. In an interview with DH’s S N V Sudhir, Owaisi stated that the saffron party has been spreading lies about Muslim reservations. Excerpts:

How do you respond to all the debates that are going around reservations to Muslims? Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said quota to Muslims based on faith and religion are against the Constitution.

The BJP is trying to spread hatred against Muslims and the whole world knows that. The Muslim reservation, wherever it is given in Telangana, Andhra or it was tried to be given in Maharashtra or any other states was not given based on religion. There is an empirical study of the social, mutual, and educational backwardness of the caste among Muslims. Based on study the reservation was given to them. Now the BJP is spreading a wrong message that someone’s share has been denied or it was taken from them. This is completely wrong. It is not unconstitutional. When they were in alliance with N Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra, reservation continued. Bifurcation happened. Now will Modi tell his ally Naidu that we must not give reservations or will Naidu have the intellectual honesty to stand up and say I will not listen to Modi?