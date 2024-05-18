Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Aspiring candidates cry foul as only seven nominations accepted from Varanasi seat: Report

When counting begins on June 4, one of the Lok Sabha constituencies the entire country will have their eyes on is Varanasi. The sitting prime minister himself is contesting from this seat, where a strange turn of events have unfolded in the past week.

Firstly, YouTuber Shyam Rangeela's nomination was rejected, after which he had put out a video message suggesting that he was not asked to take out by district magistrate S Rajalingam.

However, the DM's office replied to his video, where it said, "Your nomination paper was scrutinized in your presence and you were informed about the deficiencies. Your nomination paper has been cancelled because the affidavit submitted by you was incomplete and you did not take the oath/affirmation...."

Now, a report by Scroll has revealed that among 41 people who had filed nominations to contest the elections from Varanasi, 33 were rejected.