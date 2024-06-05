Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Assam's longest serving MLA Phani Bhusan Choudhury begins LS journey

Choudhury, who has been an MLA from Bongaigaon legislative constituency in Assam Assembly since 1985, tasted victory in Lok Sabha elections in his second attempt. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, when AGP had no alliance with any other party, the MLA came fourth in Barpeta.

This time, Choudhury received 8,60,113 votes against 6,37,762 votes of his nearest rival Deep Bayan from Congress. He won by a margin of 2,22,351 votes.