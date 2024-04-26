Lok Sabha Elections 2024: At 59.19% Rajasthan witnesses a marginally better voter turnout in Phase 2

As per the Election Commission of India data, the voter turnout today till 5 pm was 59.19%. The 13 constituencies, which voted today are Ajmer, Barmer, Banswara, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran, Jalore, Jodhpur, Pali, Rajsamand, Tonk-Sawai-Madhopur and Udaipur.

Bumper voting was witnessed in Barmer constituency , which recorded 69.79% and tribal-dominated Banswara recorded 68.71%.

Bypoll in the Bagidora Assembly constituency was also conducted today as Bagidora MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya resigned from Congress and defected to BJP. Malviya is now contesting from Banswara Lok Sabha as a BJP candidate.

At least 2.8 crore voters were eligible to vote in the second phase of polling, which wraps up voting in the largest state of India.

Rajasthan saw 12 constituencies vote on April 19, which recorded a low turnout of 57.26%.

In 2019, the same 13 constituencies which voted today had recorded a voting percentage of 67.75% and 64.36% in 2014.

There have been some complaints from the Barmer Lok Sabha constituency, which is witnessing a triangular contest between BJP’s Kailash Choudhury, Congress Ummeda Ram Beniwal and Independent Ravindra Singh Bhati.

Congress leader and Baytoo MLA Harish Choudhary from the region has released a video, complaining of rigging under the protection of police. He said Congress polling agents have been beaten up in Komli, and people have not been allowed to vote.

Congress candidate Ummeda Ram Beniwal has posted on his social media handle that Election Commission rules are being violated blatantly as posters of Independent candidate Bhati have been posted on polling booths. He also alleged that booths in many places like Sheo, Jaisalmer, Siwana have been captured.