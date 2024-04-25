Lok Sabha Elections 2024: At 70, KCR launches bus yatra to revive BRS

Hyderabad: In an effort to revive the party's fortunes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BRS supremo, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Wednesday launched a 17-day-long bus yatra. At 70, KCR is facing his worst crisis in his long political career.

After the defeat in the assembly elections last year he suffered a fatal fall that led to his hip replacement. Last month, his daughter MLC K Kavitha was arrested by ED in the Delhi liquor scam.

Some of his MLAs are ready to join Congress and already a few sitting MPs either joined the BJP or Congress. BRS also found it difficult to field candidates as many of its leaders shied away from contesting.

Some of the announced candidates also expressed reluctance to contest on a BRS ticket. At this juncture, KCR had embarked on a bus yatra from Miryalaguda. He will address meetings and roadshows in the next 17 days.