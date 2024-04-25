Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Ban PM Modi from poll campaign over his statements in Banswara,' Ashok Gehlot demands EC

Jodhpur: Former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Thursday demanded that the Election Commission ban Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the entire election campaign after his 'redistribution of wealth' statement in Banswara.

He said the Election Commission has served notices to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well as Prime Minister Modi but he will consider the commission impartial only when the prime minister is banned from campaigning.

Gehlot claimed the Congress is going to win the elections, therefore PM Modi has become 'worried' and is making such statements. He further claimed that the entire nation is 'worried and unhappy' with his statements.