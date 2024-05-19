Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Barabanki: Baghel claims Rahul could not attend rally as permission not given to land chopper, DM dismisses charge

Addressing the Nyay Sankalp rally organised in Haidergarh here, Baghel alleged that Rahul Gandhi could not come to Barabanki as the district administration did not issue permission for the landing of his helicopter till late at night as the BJP was 'scared' of Gandhi.