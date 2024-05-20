Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Baramulla headed for highest turnout in last 8 polls: EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission said on Monday that Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir was headed for its 'highest' turnout in the last eight Lok Sabha elections with 54.21 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm.

The constituency has 17,37,865 registered voters.

In a statement, the poll panel said after a record voter turnout of 38.49 per cent in the Srinagar constituency, Baramulla now seems headed for its highest turnout in the last eight Lok Sabha elections.