Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Battle for Baramati intensifies as Ajit Pawar books legacy ground forcing Sharad and Supriya to hunt for venue

Meanwhile, a senior NCP functionary told TOI that since they were the real NCP, there was no doubt about who would get the ground.

"There's no question about who will get it (the rally ground), because we are the real NCP, and it has been recognised by the Election Commission as well. The tradition to hold the rally at this ground has been followed for over 40 years by NCP and we will continue it this time too."

Along with this, as per another Pawar-family tradition, all the candidates start their campaign from the Hanuman temple in Kanheri village of Baramati. This has been happening since Pawar first contested an election in 1967.

Adhering to this, Sule kicked off her campaign on Friday from Kanheri. Sunetra Pawar is also expected to start her election campaign today from the same place.

Three-term Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule and her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar on Thursday filed their nominations for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra's Pune district on the NCP (SP) and NCP tickets on April 18.

Polling in Baramati, the pocket borough of Pawars, will be held on May 7.

(With PTI inputs)