Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengali star Dev files nomination, promises to plant as many trees as number of votes he gets

Dev said he would plant trees equal to the number of votes he gets in the elections, and also urged people to take similar initiatives.

"This year, we are experiencing a record rise in the temperature. April has not been so hot in the last few years. So, I have taken this initiative of planting trees. If I get 9 lakh votes, I will plant 9 lakh trees," he said.

The BJP has fielded another Bengali actor, Hiran Chatterjee -- the MLA of Kharagpur Sadar, against Dev, while the Congress-backed CPI candidate is Tapan Ganguly.

Polling is scheduled in Ghatal on May 25.