Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengalureans queue up as voting for Phase 2 begins

Polling in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections is underway in 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories. People in Namma Bengaluru were seen thronging polling booths early in the morning and long queues were witnessed as soon as voting started at 7 am. Voting is underway in 14 constituencies in Karnataka. The State is voting in two phases, and 14 more constituencies from the northern half of the State will vote in the third phase, scheduled on May 7. Here are some pictures.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 06:11 IST

People wait in queues to vote for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls at a polling station at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in Bengaluru.

People wait in queues to vote for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls at a polling station at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI

People cast their vote at the St Joseph Indian High School, Vittal Mallya Road in Bengaluru.

People cast their vote at the St Joseph Indian High School, Vittal Mallya Road in Bengaluru.

Credit: DH Photo

A security person guards as elderly people wait to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls at a polling station at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in Bengaluru.

A security person guards as elderly people wait to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls at a polling station at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI

People wait in queues to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls at a polling station at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in Bengaluru.

People wait in queues to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls at a polling station at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI

People vote at a polling station during the second phase of the general elections, in Bengaluru.

People vote at a polling station during the second phase of the general elections, in Bengaluru.

Credit: Reuters

A police officer checks the ID card of a voter before he casts his vote at a polling station during the second phase of the general elections, in Bengaluru.

A police officer checks the ID card of a voter before he casts his vote at a polling station during the second phase of the general elections, in Bengaluru.

Credit: Reuters

Voters walk towards a polling station to cast their votes during the second phase of the general elections, in Bengaluru.

Voters walk towards a polling station to cast their votes during the second phase of the general elections, in Bengaluru.

Credit: Reuters

(Published 26 April 2024, 06:11 IST)
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha Elections 2024

