Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengalureans queue up as voting for Phase 2 begins

People wait in queues to vote for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls at a polling station at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in Bengaluru.
People cast their vote at the St Joseph Indian High School, Vittal Mallya Road in Bengaluru.
A security person guards as elderly people wait to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls at a polling station at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in Bengaluru.
People wait in queues to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls at a polling station at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in Bengaluru.
People vote at a polling station during the second phase of the general elections, in Bengaluru.
A police officer checks the ID card of a voter before he casts his vote at a polling station during the second phase of the general elections, in Bengaluru.
Voters walk towards a polling station to cast their votes during the second phase of the general elections, in Bengaluru.
(Published 26 April 2024, 06:11 IST)