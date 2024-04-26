Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengalureans queue up as voting for Phase 2 begins

Polling in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections is underway in 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories. People in Namma Bengaluru were seen thronging polling booths early in the morning and long queues were witnessed as soon as voting started at 7 am. Voting is underway in 14 constituencies in Karnataka. The State is voting in two phases, and 14 more constituencies from the northern half of the State will vote in the third phase, scheduled on May 7. Here are some pictures.