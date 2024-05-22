Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar BJP expels Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh for contesting against NDA candidate

Singh, who had earlier refused BJP’s offer to contest the Lok Sabha election as the party’s nominee in West Bengal, on May 9 filed his nomination papers as an independent in his home state Bihar.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 05:17 IST
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 05:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The BJP on Wednesday expelled Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh for contesting Lok Sabha elections against NDA's official candidate, as an independent candidate.

Singh, who had earlier refused BJP’s offer to contest the Lok Sabha election as the party’s nominee in West Bengal, on May 9 filed his nomination papers as an independent in his home state Bihar.

Singh filed his papers from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat, where former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha of Rashtriya Lok Morcha is likely to be fielded as the NDA nominee.

Previously nominated by the saffron party from Asansol in West Bengal, Singh withdrew amidst controversy over some of his songs that disparaged women.

(With PTI inputs)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2024, 05:17 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT