Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar BJP expels Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh for contesting against NDA candidate

Singh, who had earlier refused BJP’s offer to contest the Lok Sabha election as the party’s nominee in West Bengal, on May 9 filed his nomination papers as an independent in his home state Bihar.

Singh filed his papers from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat, where former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha of Rashtriya Lok Morcha is likely to be fielded as the NDA nominee.

Previously nominated by the saffron party from Asansol in West Bengal, Singh withdrew amidst controversy over some of his songs that disparaged women.

(With PTI inputs)