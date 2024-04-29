Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJD, BJP, Congress claim credit for Kalahandi's transformation, field new faces

While campaigning for BJD Kalahandi Lok Sabha candidate Lambodar Nial, senior party leader V K Pandian said, 'As head of the family, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has taken care of all of you. He has provided Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, school transformation, improvement of hospitals and other works in Kalahandi.' Pandian said adivasis occupied a special place in Patnaik's heart and claimed the chief minister withdrew 50,000 cases against tribals, improved their places of worship and carried out other development projects in tribal areas.