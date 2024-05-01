Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Purandeswari assures NDA manifesto represents TDP and Janasena only

“We have been repeatedly saying, there is a joint manifesto between TDP and Janasena, because they came into an alliance three or four months ago, even before we joined them, so their manifesto was ready,” she told PTI on Tuesday.

The BJP leader further said the BJP has released its manifesto at the national level and once the NDA comes to power in Andhra Pradesh, all three parties will sit together and work out on how to incorporate the saffron party’s policy document into the others.