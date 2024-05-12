Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP at unease as its 'Rani Ma' justifies 1757 Plassey betrayal

Krishnanagar (West Bengal): “Had the regime of Siraj ud Daulah not dislodged then, it would have been difficult to save Sanatana Dharma,” Amrita Roy said as she defends her husband’s ancestor Raja Krishna Chandra Roy, whom history accuses of betraying the last independent Nawab of Bengal and of joining Mir Zafar, Jagat Seth, and Omi Chand in colluding with Robert Clive to ensure the East India Company’s victory in the ‘Battle of Plassey’ on June 23, 1757.

“We would have perhaps had to convert to another religion,” adds Roy, whom the BJP fielded to take on Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress in Krishnanagar.

After two back-to-back rallies in the morning and before a ‘roadshow’ in the evening, Roy—’Rani Ma’ for many in Krishnanagar—takes a brief break and sits with her campaign coordinators amid a clutter of antique furniture in one of the rooms of the ‘Raj Bari’.