Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Silent' women's vote helped us: BJP after exit polls victory prediction

New Delhi: A day after exit polls pointed at a thumping majority for the BJP, leaders of the party said that the 'silent' women vote has helped them. In states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the leaders said that the feedback shows that women have overwhelmingly voted for them in the Lok Sabha polls. A key chunk of these votes, they added, are votes of Muslim women.

Welcoming the exit polls, several leaders said that most of the feedback pointed at support from women. A leader from a key North Indian state said that as per their feedback from party workers and booth committees, women have outnumbered men in voting for the BJP in states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

“Only the results will tell us how the voting has happened, but initial feedback has shown that women across religions and castes have voted for us, especially in North India,” the leader said.