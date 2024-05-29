Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP design' behind EC action against two Odisha IPS officers, alleges BJD's Pandian

Stating the action as 'unfortunate', he said, "It is as per the design of the BJP, which cannot digest imminent defeat in the hands of BJD. And it cannot stand against the popularity of Naveen babu (Patnaik)."

The ECI, in a letter to the Odisha CEO, said that 1997-batch IPS officer D S Kutey, who is presently working as the special secretary to the chief minister, be placed under suspension on the charge of 'interfering' with the conduct of elections.