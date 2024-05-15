Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |BJP diverting people's attention, bringing up religion during polls: Priyanka Gandhi

Rae Bareli (UP): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the BJP of diverting people's attention and bringing up religion during elections.

Gandhi said the government was not accountable to the people in the last 10 years due to this "politics of religion".

"The leaders of BJP have realised that they can come to power after tricking you in the name of religion," she said addressing a rally in support of her brother and Congress' Raebareli Lok Sabha seat candidate Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP's leaders, right from Narendra Modi to the BJP candidate from Raebareli all think that there is no need to work for the public and "divert your attention in the name of religion" during elections, she added.

BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh has been fielded against Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli.