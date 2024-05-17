Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP expels Odisha leader Bijoy Mohapatra for 'anti-party activities'

In a statement, the party said the two other leaders who were expelled are state executive member Sarada Pradhan and vice-president of state BJP SC Morcha Rakesh Mallick.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 13:59 IST
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 13:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Friday expelled senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra and two others from the party on the charge of 'anti-party activities'.

The action against Mohapatra came after his son Arvind was made the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate from the Patkura assembly segment.

Mohapatra, a former state executive member of the party, is accused of canvassing for his son.

In a statement, the party said the two other leaders who were expelled are state executive member Sarada Pradhan and vice-president of state BJP SC Morcha Rakesh Mallick.

Pradhan and Mallick are considered close to Mahapatra.

The action was taken according to the direction of BJP state president Manmohan Samal, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 May 2024, 13:59 IST
India NewsOdishaIndia PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT