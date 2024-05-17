Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP expels Odisha leader Bijoy Mohapatra for 'anti-party activities'

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Friday expelled senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra and two others from the party on the charge of 'anti-party activities'.

The action against Mohapatra came after his son Arvind was made the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate from the Patkura assembly segment.

Mohapatra, a former state executive member of the party, is accused of canvassing for his son.