BJP flays Congress over its leaders' remarks against PM Modi, Hema Malini

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared an undated video, accusing Haryana Congress leader Randeep Surjewala of making 'vile, sexist' remarks against BJP MP and candidate from the Mathura seat Hema Malini.

In the video posted by Malviya on X, Surjewala was seen purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling BJP.