Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP has made Gujarat hub for drug traffickers from Pakistan, alleges Congress

In March, Pakistani nationals carrying narcotics worth Rs 480 crore were apprehended off the Porbandar coast and in February, the Indian Navy and NCB had seized 3,300 kg of drugs near Porbandar in the largest drug bust in recent history, Ramesh said.

In some cases, weapons and ammunition were seized along with the narcotics, he said.

"While these smuggling attempts were detected, dozens if not hundreds of others have made their way to Indian soil. The PM's narrative of reducing terrorism and drug trafficking during his tenure stands exposed by these worrying developments," the Congress leader said.

He continued to ask, "What is the PM doing to confront the rise of drug smuggling through Gujarat? Have the larger and wider links of the drug smugglers, that enable them to carry on their trade so brazenly - especially through ports - ever been probed?"

He claimed lakhs of families have been thrown into turmoil by the BJP's botched effort to digitise land records in Gujarat.

By December 2021, the state government had received more than five lakh complaints from families demanding a verification of the resurvey of their land, he said.