Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP high-command yet to take call on Fadnavis resignation 

Mumbai: The BJP high-command is yet to take a call on Devendra Fadnavis’ request to resign as the deputy chief minister and work for the party organisation and strengthen in the run up to the Vidhan Sabha polls.
Fadnavis, who was in New Delhi to attend the NDA meeting, separately called on BJP stalwart and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Fadnavis also met with BJP President J P Nadda.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the chief leader of Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar were in the national capital as well.
Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar met at the New Delhi residence of NCP Working President Praful Patel to discuss the debacle in the polls and a future strategy.
A BJP meeting is expected to take place on Saturday in Mumbai, however there is no independent confirmation.
Fadnavis, who is the architect of the MahaYuti alliance and played a key role in the splits in Shiv Sena and NCP as well as the toppling of Maha Vikas Aghadi government, resigned in the wake of the party’s poor performance in Maharashtra in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.
In Maharashtra’s 48 seats, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) managed 30 seats while the BJP-led MahaYuti settled for just 17 seats of which nine are of BJP.
Not only has the alliance tally gone down, BJP’s numbers have reduced to nine from 23 that it posted in 2014 and 2019.
Coinciding with the BJP’s goal of 400-plus, Fadnavis has set the target of minimum 45 seats from Maharashtra.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Pawar said the offer by Fadnavis to quit as deputy chief minister is an 'internal matter' of the BJP and there was no reason for it to be discussed at the NDA meeting in Delhi.
Aside from being the deputy chief minister Fadnavis he looks after half a dozen important portfolios like Home, Energy, Protocol, Law and Judiciary and Water Resources.
