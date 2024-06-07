Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP high-command yet to take call on Fadnavis resignation 

A BJP meeting is expected to take place on Saturday in Mumbai, however there is no independent confirmation.

Fadnavis, who is the architect of the MahaYuti alliance and played a key role in the splits in Shiv Sena and NCP as well as the toppling of Maha Vikas Aghadi government, resigned in the wake of the party’s poor performance in Maharashtra in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

In Maharashtra’s 48 seats, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) managed 30 seats while the BJP-led MahaYuti settled for just 17 seats of which nine are of BJP.

Not only has the alliance tally gone down, BJP’s numbers have reduced to nine from 23 that it posted in 2014 and 2019.