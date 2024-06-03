Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP hopes for clean sweep again in Gujarat, Congress aims to stop saffron juggernaut

Ahmedabad: All necessary arrangements have been made for the counting of votes on Tuesday for polls to 25 Lok Seats in Gujarat where the BJP is looking to repeat a clean sweep while the Congress aims to stop the saffron juggernaut.

The counting of votes will be held from 8 am on Tuesday at 26 centres amid three-tier security arrangements, officials said.

Elections to 25 out of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat were held in a single phase on May 7.

More than 250 candidates contested the polls which witnessed 60.13 per cent voter turnout.

The BJP has already drawn first blood with Mukesh Dalal winning the Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed after the nomination of the Congress' Nilesh Kumbhani was rejected over irregularities in the signature of proposers and other candidates withdrew before the polls.

The BJP is looking to repeat its sweep of 2014 and 2019 in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

There will be one counting centre each in 24 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the Anand Lok Sabha will have two such centres, state Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi said in a statement.

There will be 56 counting observers, 30 election officers and 180 assistant election officers deployed during the exercise, she said.

In addition to this, 614 assistant election officers have been assigned the responsibility for postal ballots, the statement said.