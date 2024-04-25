Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP hopes to hold on to North Bengal as 3 seats go to polls but can TMC turn the tide?

The broken promise returns in the Lok Sabha campaigns at Raiganj where BJP greenhorn Kartick Paul will fight against Trinamool Congress’s Krishna Kalyani, a former BJP MLA who had switched over to the TMC.

The constituency, once known as the backyard of Dasmunsi, will witness a three-cornered contest with Left-Congress alliance candidate Ali Imran Ramz, also known as Victor. In 2014, Congress and left garnered over 28 per cent votes each with CPI(M)’s Md Salim defeating Congress’s Deepa Dasmunsi (wife of Priya Ranjan) by just about 2,000 votes.

Cut to five years later, the Modi wave wiped out the Congress-Left vote share and BJP’s Debasree Chaudhuri emerged victorious by capturing 40 per cent vote.

Even though Debasree was made a junior minister in the Union government, her poor performance put the saffron party on back foot. To placate the local cadre, she was shifted to Kolkata (south) and Modi and Shah campaigned in Raiganj.