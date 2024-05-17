Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP is 'tukde tukde gang' as it engineered split in two parties in Maharashtra, alleges Pawan Khera

"The BJP that has split two parties in Maharashtra is the 'tukde tukde gang', and people have not liked this. There is preference towards the I.N.D.I.A. bloc in Maharashtra and the same atmosphere is being seen across the country, including Gujarat," chairman of the media and publicity department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said.

He was referring to the split in the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) caused by the rebellion by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar respectively.

'Tukde tukde gang', which roughly means 'people who want to break India into pieces', is a term repeatedly used by the BJP to target the Congress and the Leftist forces.

Targeting the prime minister, Khera said, "Every time PM Narendra Modi spoke during the Lok Sabha election campaign, he created a controversy. There is no report card of his government's work carried out in the last 10 years, so he has nothing to tell people. Since the BJP does not have any other issue, Modi has to emphasise on religious polarisation."