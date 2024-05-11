Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP leader Navneet Rana booked by Telangana police for poll code violations

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have registered an FIR against BJP leader Navneet Rana for her alleged comments that “a vote for Congress is a vote for Pakistan”, under sections related to poll code violations.

According to the FIR, Rana made the comments at a corner meeting held at Shadnagar on May 8.

The Amravati MP was booked under Sections 171-C read with 171-F, 171-G (undue influence and electoral rights) and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).