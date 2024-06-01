Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP lodges complaint against Lalu Prasad Yadav with EC

BJP alleged that Prasad entered the booth with a 'gamcha' around his neck, on which the RJD's poll symbol, the lantern, was printed.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 16:15 IST
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 16:15 IST

Patna: The BJP on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging RJD president Lalu Prasad violated the model code of conduct while casting his vote in Patna.

In the complaint, signed by several office bearers of the state BJP, including legal cell head SD Sanjay, it was alleged that Prasad entered the booth with a 'gamcha' around his neck, on which the RJD's poll symbol, the lantern, was printed.

"It appeared Prasad was trying to influence voters inside the polling station. This is clearly a violation of Representation of People Act and Model Code of Conduct," said the complaint.

"It is, therefore, requested that a case be registered against the RJD president, who is also a former Chief Minister of Bihar," it added.

Published 01 June 2024, 16:15 IST
