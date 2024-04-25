Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP pins hope on women voters, higher turnout & strengthening booth-level strategy in Phase 2

New Delhi: Following the first phase of voting in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the BJP is now gearing for the second phase with a renewed focus on women voters and "increasing" the voter turnout in the 88 seats.

Among the 102 seats that went to the polls in the first phase, the voting percentage fell in at least 93 seats when compared to 2019 numbers. The BJP says that they are not worried, since women have voted significantly.

“This is a long-drawn election, the polling is taking place in the middle of peak summer, so the numbers are bound to fall,” a senior party leader, entrusted with campaign work for the Lok sabha, told DH.

For the BJP, which won at least 40 of the 102 seats last term, the polling percentage fell in a whopping 39 seats. Comparatively, for the Congress, of the 15 seats among the 102 that it had won, there was a drop in turnout in 12 seats.

“Low voter turnout never hurts the BJP as badly as it hurts the Congress, because the core BJP voter does not crossvote. The silver lining for us, as per information coming in, is that more women have come out to vote, and women are known to prefer the prime minister at the poll booth,” the leader said.